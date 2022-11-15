NMDC consolidated net profit declines 58.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 51.01% to Rs 3328.45 crore

Net profit of NMDC declined 58.22% to Rs 972.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2327.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 51.01% to Rs 3328.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6793.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3328.456793.5125.5745.821259.293199.721185.143139.80972.222327.09

