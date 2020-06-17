NMDC declines after Q4 PAT tumbles 76%

NMDC lost 2.24% to Rs 83 after consolidated net profit slumped 76.1% to Rs 347 crore on 12.5% fall in net sales to Rs 3,187.34 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) tanked 32.67% to Rs 1,478.22 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against Rs 2,195.62 crore in Q4 March 2019. Current tax expense surged 51.4% to Rs 1,107.52 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against Rs 731.33 crore paid in Q4 March 2019. The Q4 earnings were announced after market hours yesterday, 16 June 2020.

EBITDA slipped 33% to Rs 1,528 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against Rs 2,288 crore in Q4 March 2019. The EBITDA margin stood at 48% in Q4 FY20 as compared to 63% in Q4 FY19.

The COVID-19 had a marginal effect on the operations of the company due to the lock down in the country in March 20. There has been a loss of around 10.01 LMT of production and 5.50 LMT of sale of iron ore during FY 2019-20 (in March 20). This has resulted in a loss in sale revenue around Rs 219 crore and PBT of Rs 120 crore.

The iron ore production dropped 11% to 94.74 lakh tonnes (LT) in Q4 FY20 as against 105.87 LT in Q4 FY19. The iron ore sales skid 15% to 86.19 LT in Q4 March 2020 as compared to 101.69 LT in Q4 March 2019. Average Domestic Realisation rose 1% to Rs 3,473 per tonne in Q4 FY20 from Rs 3,443 per tonne in Q4 FY19. Average sales realisation gained 4% to Rs 3,674 per tonne in Q4 March 2020 over Rs 3,525 per tonne in Q4 March 2019.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka.

As of 31 March 2020, the Government of India held 69.65% stake in the mining company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)