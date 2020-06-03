NMDC Ltd extends gains

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 86.45, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.55% in last one year as compared to a 15.81% fall in NIFTY and a 32.97% fall in the Nifty Metal.

NMDC Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 86.45, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 10121.4. The Sensex is at 34262.65, up 1.29%. NMDC Ltd has added around 15.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 15.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1956.1, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.54 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

