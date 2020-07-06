NMDC Ltd in demand

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 84.4, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.05% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% drop in NIFTY and a 25.94% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 84.4, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.73% on the day, quoting at 10790.7. The Sensex is at 36586.64, up 1.57%. NMDC Ltd has dropped around 7.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2008.5, up 2.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 84.9, up 2.47% on the day. NMDC Ltd is down 21.05% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% drop in NIFTY and a 25.94% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 6.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)