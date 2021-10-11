NMDC Ltd in demand

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 152.4, up 4.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 88.73% in last one year as compared to a 51.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 158.6% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 152.4, up 4.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 18032.5. The Sensex is at 60437.87, up 0.63%. NMDC Ltd has risen around 0.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5681.45, up 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 131.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 124.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.79 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

