NMDC Ltd soars 1.5%

NMDC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 152.75, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 17681.1. The Sensex is at 59252.66, down 0.51%. NMDC Ltd has risen around 12.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5779.7, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 152.3, up 1.26% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 31.06% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 70.05% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 4.21 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

