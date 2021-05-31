NMDC Ltd spurts 1.62%, up for third straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 182.15, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 116.07% in last one year as compared to a 58.44% gain in NIFTY and a 162.3% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 182.15, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 15568.45. The Sensex is at 51866.7, up 0.86%. NMDC Ltd has added around 14.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5055.75, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 267.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 182.5, up 1.19% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 116.07% in last one year as compared to a 58.44% gain in NIFTY and a 162.3% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 13.86 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

