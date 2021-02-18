NMDC Ltd up for third consecutive session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 118.2, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.57% in last one year as compared to a 24.68% jump in NIFTY and a 39.88% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 118.2, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 15118.35. The Sensex is at 51392.24, down 0.6%. NMDC Ltd has slipped around 2.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3576.05, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 118.6, up 1.41% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 9.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

