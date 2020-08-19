NMDC Ltd up for third straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 95.95, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.43% in last one year as compared to a 3.74% jump in NIFTY and a 6.62% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 95.95, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 11429.25. The Sensex is at 38696.08, up 0.44%. NMDC Ltd has gained around 12.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 19.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2507.5, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 96.3, up 1.05% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 6.43% in last one year as compared to a 3.74% jump in NIFTY and a 6.62% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 7.93 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

