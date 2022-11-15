NMS Resources Global consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 69.29% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of NMS Resources Global declined 66.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.29% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

