NOCIL consolidated net profit rises 19.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.75% to Rs 389.23 crore

Net profit of NOCIL rose 19.14% to Rs 35.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 389.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 375.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

