NOCIL consolidated net profit rises 19.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.75% to Rs 389.23 croreNet profit of NOCIL rose 19.14% to Rs 35.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 389.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 375.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales389.23375.16 4 OPM %15.9313.40 -PBDT62.5251.46 21 PBT48.5740.78 19 NP35.7329.99 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU