Noida Toll Bridge Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.37 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.94% to Rs 5.64 croreNet Loss of Noida Toll Bridge Company reported to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 13.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.94% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.645.13 10 OPM %-19.15-20.47 -PBDT-2.87-2.10 -37 PBT-12.66-12.99 3 NP-13.37-13.09 -2
