JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Noida Toll Bridge Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.37 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.94% to Rs 5.64 crore

Net Loss of Noida Toll Bridge Company reported to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 13.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.94% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.645.13 10 OPM %-19.15-20.47 -PBDT-2.87-2.10 -37 PBT-12.66-12.99 3 NP-13.37-13.09 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 15:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements