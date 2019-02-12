JUST IN
GOI Announces Sale Of Five Dated Securities For Rs 12,000 Crore
Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 1.85% to Rs 1.65 crore

Net Loss of Norben Tea & Exports reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.651.62 2 OPM %-13.335.56 -PBDT-0.420.05 PL PBT-0.51-0.03 -1600 NP-0.60-0.03 -1900

