North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 15.87% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.44% to Rs 92.71 croreNet profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation rose 15.87% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.44% to Rs 92.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.06% to Rs 6.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.73% to Rs 376.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 342.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales92.7191.39 1 376.30342.92 10 OPM %8.188.33 -4.474.12 - PBDT3.844.53 -15 11.8710.43 14 PBT2.393.02 -21 8.767.03 25 NP2.191.89 16 6.394.53 41
