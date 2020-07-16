North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 15.87% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.44% to Rs 92.71 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation rose 15.87% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.44% to Rs 92.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.06% to Rs 6.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.73% to Rs 376.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 342.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

