North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 302.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.94% to Rs 1255.36 croreNet profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation rose 302.65% to Rs 243.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.94% to Rs 1255.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 910.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1255.36910.10 38 OPM %54.6459.67 -PBDT626.84409.48 53 PBT419.12210.15 99 NP243.4860.47 303
