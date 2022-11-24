North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 302.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.94% to Rs 1255.36 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation rose 302.65% to Rs 243.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.94% to Rs 1255.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 910.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1255.36910.1054.6459.67626.84409.48419.12210.15243.4860.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)