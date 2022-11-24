North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 302.65% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 37.94% to Rs 1255.36 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation rose 302.65% to Rs 243.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.94% to Rs 1255.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 910.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1255.36910.10 38 OPM %54.6459.67 -PBDT626.84409.48 53 PBT419.12210.15 99 NP243.4860.47 303

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:31 IST

