North Eastern Publishing & Advertising Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.34 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 4.95 croreNet Loss of North Eastern Publishing & Advertising Co reported to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.950 0 OPM %-67.470 -PBDT-3.34-0.03 -11033 PBT-3.34-0.03 -11033 NP-3.34-0.03 -11033
