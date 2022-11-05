JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Fusion Micro Finance IPO subscribed 2.95 times
Business Standard

Northern ARC Capital standalone net profit rises 23.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 50.33% to Rs 303.27 crore

Net profit of Northern ARC Capital rose 23.01% to Rs 51.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.33% to Rs 303.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 201.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales303.27201.74 50 OPM %69.2575.50 -PBDT73.1859.22 24 PBT69.7757.16 22 NP51.6942.02 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU