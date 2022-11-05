Northern ARC Capital standalone net profit rises 23.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.33% to Rs 303.27 crore

Net profit of Northern ARC Capital rose 23.01% to Rs 51.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.33% to Rs 303.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 201.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.303.27201.7469.2575.5073.1859.2269.7757.1651.6942.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)