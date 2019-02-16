Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 100.99% to Rs 2.03 croreNet loss of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 100.99% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.031.01 101 OPM %-1.978.91 -PBDT-0.040.07 PL PBT-0.080.03 PL NP-0.080.03 PL
