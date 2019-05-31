Nova Publications India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 315.63% to Rs 1.33 croreNet profit of Nova Publications India reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 315.63% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 77.01% to Rs 1.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.330.32 316 1.697.35 -77 OPM %0.756.25 --2.371.22 - PBDT0.01-0.02 LP -0.040.05 PL PBT0.01-0.02 LP -0.040.05 PL NP0.01-0.03 LP -0.040.04 PL
