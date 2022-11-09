Novartis India standalone net profit rises 161.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.83% to Rs 101.52 crore

Net profit of Novartis India rose 161.40% to Rs 18.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.83% to Rs 101.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 104.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.101.52104.4816.086.7922.6911.9721.319.2918.357.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)