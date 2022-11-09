JUST IN
Novartis India standalone net profit rises 161.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.83% to Rs 101.52 crore

Net profit of Novartis India rose 161.40% to Rs 18.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.83% to Rs 101.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 104.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales101.52104.48 -3 OPM %16.086.79 -PBDT22.6911.97 90 PBT21.319.29 129 NP18.357.02 161

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:05 IST

