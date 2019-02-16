NTC Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NTC Industries standalone net profit declines 41.79% in the September 2018 quarter
No state to be penalised for doing well: 15th Finance Commission
Mumbai must get special infra grants: Cong to finance panel
Odisha's growth volatile: 15th Finance Commission
Finance Commission Holds Consultation With Leading Economists
-
Sales decline 25.08% to Rs 2.33 croreNet profit of NTC Industries reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 25.08% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.333.11 -25 OPM %-28.33-6.43 -PBDT1.430.81 77 PBT1.300.68 91 NP1.30-1.21 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU