NTC Industries standalone net profit rises 128.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 16.80% to Rs 3.02 crore

Net profit of rose 128.85% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.80% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 2638.46% to Rs 3.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.05% to Rs 10.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

3.023.6310.9513.20-88.08-5.79-37.90-12.952.240.634.982.512.120.514.492.011.190.523.560.13

