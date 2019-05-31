NTC Industries standalone net profit rises 128.85% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.80% to Rs 3.02 croreNet profit of NTC Industries rose 128.85% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.80% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 2638.46% to Rs 3.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.05% to Rs 10.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.023.63 -17 10.9513.20 -17 OPM %-88.08-5.79 --37.90-12.95 - PBDT2.240.63 256 4.982.51 98 PBT2.120.51 316 4.492.01 123 NP1.190.52 129 3.560.13 2638
