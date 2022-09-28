NTPC commissions 150 MW Solar PV project at Bikaner

NTPC announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 150 MW out of 300 MW Shambu ki Burj-2 Solar PV Project at Bikaner, Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 29 September 2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 57639 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 70234 MW.

