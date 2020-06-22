NTPC Ltd gains for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 94.2, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.53% in last one year as compared to a 11.57% slide in NIFTY and a 7.28% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 94.2, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 10346.3. The Sensex is at 35087.82, up 1.03%. NTPC Ltd has gained around 1.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 16.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14535.25, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 101.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 137.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 94.25, up 1.18% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 6.96 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

