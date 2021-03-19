NTPC snaps 3-day losing streak

NTPC advanced 3.37% to Rs 107.25 on BSE on bargain hunting after a recent slide.

Shares of NTPC dropped 6.06% in the past three trading sessions to settle at Rs 103.75 on Thursday, 18 March 2021, from its recent closing high of Rs 110.45 on Monday, 15 March 2021.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 57.974. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 101.63 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 94.48.

NTPC's consolidated net profit jumped 15.7% to Rs 3,876.36 crore on 4% rise in net sales at Rs 27,526.03 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 51.10% stake held in NTPC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)