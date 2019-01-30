JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 211.78% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

NTPC standalone net profit rises 1.04% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.11% to Rs 24120.36 crore

Net profit of NTPC rose 1.04% to Rs 2385.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2360.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.11% to Rs 24120.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20774.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales24120.3620774.37 16 OPM %25.9925.18 -PBDT5180.554478.81 16 PBT3179.542597.44 22 NP2385.412360.81 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 16:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements