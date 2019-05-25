NTPC standalone net profit rises 48.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.13% to Rs 21222.39 crore

Net profit of rose 48.70% to Rs 4350.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2925.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.13% to Rs 21222.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23100.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.60% to Rs 11749.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10343.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.21% to Rs 90307.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 83452.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

21222.3923100.2690307.4383452.70-8.1625.5820.9625.96-1334.015849.2616085.5422699.17-2838.763914.458831.1815600.314350.322925.5911749.8910343.17

