NTPC standalone net profit rises 48.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.13% to Rs 21222.39 crore

Net profit of NTPC rose 48.70% to Rs 4350.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2925.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.13% to Rs 21222.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23100.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.60% to Rs 11749.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10343.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.21% to Rs 90307.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 83452.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales21222.3923100.26 -8 90307.4383452.70 8 OPM %-8.1625.58 -20.9625.96 - PBDT-1334.015849.26 PL 16085.5422699.17 -29 PBT-2838.763914.45 PL 8831.1815600.31 -43 NP4350.322925.59 49 11749.8910343.17 14

