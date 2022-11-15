Nutech Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.70% to Rs 9.36 croreNet profit of Nutech Global reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.3610.60 -12 OPM %4.060.57 -PBDT0.16-0.06 LP PBT0.07-0.15 LP NP0.07-0.15 LP
