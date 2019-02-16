Nutech Global reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 12.22% to Rs 7.99 crore

Nutech Global reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 7.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.997.12 12 OPM %6.518.01 -PBDT0.130.18 -28 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP00.02 -100

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 10:36 IST

