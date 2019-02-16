Nyssa Corporation consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 319.44% to Rs 1.51 croreNet profit of Nyssa Corporation declined 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 319.44% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.510.36 319 OPM %1.3216.67 -PBDT0.200.24 -17 PBT0.200.24 -17 NP0.150.18 -17
