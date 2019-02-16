JUST IN
Nyssa Corporation standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 580.00% to Rs 1.36 crore

Net profit of Nyssa Corporation declined 14.29% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 580.00% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.360.20 580 OPM %4.4150.00 -PBDT0.240.28 -14 PBT0.240.28 -14 NP0.180.21 -14

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:31 IST

