Nyssa Corporation standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nyssa Corporation consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2019 quarter
Nyssa Corporation standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2019 quarter
JK govt sets Feb-end as deadline for completion of balance sheets of PSUs
Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO subscribed 50%
Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO withdrawn
-
Sales decline 90.08% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Nyssa Corporation declined 50.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 90.08% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.31% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 75.64% to Rs 1.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.252.52 -90 1.536.28 -76 OPM %-172.0021.83 --73.203.34 - PBDT0.310.70 -56 0.241.14 -79 PBT0.310.70 -56 0.241.14 -79 NP0.250.50 -50 0.180.83 -78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU