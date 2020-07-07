Nyssa Corporation standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 90.08% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Nyssa Corporation declined 50.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 90.08% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.31% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 75.64% to Rs 1.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.252.521.536.28-172.0021.83-73.203.340.310.700.241.140.310.700.241.140.250.500.180.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)