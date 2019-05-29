O.P Chains reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.58% to Rs 3.13 croreNet loss of O.P Chains reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 69.58% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.91% to Rs 24.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.1310.29 -70 24.4724.25 1 OPM %-2.240.49 -0.200.33 - PBDT-0.040.05 PL 0.080.08 0 PBT-0.040.04 PL 0.060.05 20 NP-0.040.03 PL 0.050.04 25
