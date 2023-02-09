Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 50.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 95.85% to Rs 1629.46 crore

Net profit of Oberoi Realty rose 50.27% to Rs 702.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 467.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 95.85% to Rs 1629.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 832.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1629.46832.0157.7139.85938.76561.12928.58551.22702.57467.53

