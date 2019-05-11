Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 8.98% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 66.25% to Rs 573.51 croreNet profit of Oberoi Realty rose 8.98% to Rs 155.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 142.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 66.25% to Rs 573.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 344.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 78.06% to Rs 816.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 458.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 104.09% to Rs 2582.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1265.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales573.51344.97 66 2582.501265.40 104 OPM %36.5753.15 -44.7453.36 - PBDT231.16190.41 21 1221.66698.60 75 PBT220.12178.66 23 1177.62649.53 81 NP155.76142.92 9 816.93458.80 78
