Oberoi Realty launches new tower in Elysian project

Oberoi Realty launched a new tower in the Elysian project at Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon on 28 October, 2021 and has recorded gross booking value of ~Rs.787 crore for ~3.90 Lakh sq. ft. till date. With this, the cumulative gross booking value from 1 January 2021 till date in Oberoi Garden City stood at ~Rs 2,705 crore.

The new tower offers a mix of spacious 3 and 4 BHK apartments. The 4 BHK apartments extend to spacious outdoor decks with uninterrupted views of the Aarey Greens.

Elysian at Oberoi Garden City offers a state-of-the-art lifestyle and over 35 amenities that include squash courts, golf simulator, futsal court, mini theatre and many more. Oberoi Garden City is the flagship project of Oberoi Realty that transformed Goregaon into a most sought-after real estate destination. This integrated development is spread across 80 acres and offers a ready social and lifestyle infrastructure with excellent connectivity to the business districts, suburban station and the upcoming metro.

