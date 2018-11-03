Ocean Agro (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 51.37% to Rs 6.07 croreNet Loss of Ocean Agro (India) reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 51.37% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales6.074.01 51 OPM %6.43-27.18 -PBDT0.29-1.22 LP PBT0.21-1.30 LP NP-0.14-1.60 91
