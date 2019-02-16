JUST IN
Oceanaa Biotek industries standalone net profit declines 96.30% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 48.16% to Rs 8.01 crore

Net profit of Oceanaa Biotek industries declined 96.30% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 48.16% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.0115.45 -48 OPM %12.1133.01 -PBDT0.945.09 -82 PBT0.154.24 -96 NP0.143.78 -96

