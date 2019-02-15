JUST IN
OCL Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.70 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 33.74% to Rs 117.85 crore

Net Loss of OCL Iron & Steel reported to Rs 31.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 48.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.74% to Rs 117.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 88.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales117.8588.12 34 OPM %-3.68-21.20 -PBDT-25.52-45.95 44 PBT-48.60-69.41 30 NP-31.70-48.75 35

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:56 IST

