Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 134.16 points or 0.82% at 16323.2 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 5%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.68%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.35%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.97%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.88%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.88%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.11%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 3.55%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.65%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 51.06 or 0.1% at 52684.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.2 points or 0.17% at 15788.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 80.96 points or 0.32% at 25192.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.8 points or 0.02% at 7848.13.

On BSE,1755 shares were trading in green, 1386 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

