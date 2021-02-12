Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 225.28 points or 1.5% at 14787.37 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2.38%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.35%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.31%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.94%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.55%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.38%), Castrol India Ltd (down 1.15%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.89%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.69%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.36%).

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 91.98 or 0.18% at 51623.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.45 points or 0.1% at 15187.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 44.15 points or 0.22% at 19670.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.52 points or 0.16% at 6596.32.

On BSE,1477 shares were trading in green, 1388 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

