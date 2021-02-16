Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 189.12 points or 1.28% at 14946.68 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 4.07%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.77%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.6%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.57%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.9%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.67%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.46%), Castrol India Ltd (up 0.35%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.02%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 293.84 or 0.56% at 52447.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 104.4 points or 0.68% at 15419.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 150.83 points or 0.77% at 19844.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.33 points or 0.69% at 6724.07.

On BSE,1446 shares were trading in green, 796 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)