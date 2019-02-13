Oil India standalone net profit rises 74.90% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.19% to Rs 3514.03 croreNet profit of Oil India rose 74.90% to Rs 1233.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 705.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.19% to Rs 3514.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2852.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3514.032852.55 23 OPM %43.3042.93 -PBDT2001.101334.89 50 PBT1631.73978.81 67 NP1233.45705.22 75
