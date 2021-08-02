Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 116.8, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.89% in last one year as compared to a 45.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.17% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18934.15, up 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 144.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.07 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

