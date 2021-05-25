Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd spurts 2.08%, rises for third straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 115.4, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.87% in last one year as compared to a 68.86% gain in NIFTY and a 56.67% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 115.4, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 15246.25. The Sensex is at 50754.63, up 0.2%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added around 12.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19583.55, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 186.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 293.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 115.3, up 1.68% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 21.98 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

