Oil & Natural Gas Corpn standalone net profit declines 31.62% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.63% to Rs 26758.46 crore

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 31.62% to Rs 4044.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5915.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.63% to Rs 26758.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23969.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.95% to Rs 26715.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19945.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.00% to Rs 109654.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 85004.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales26758.4623969.83 12 109654.5585004.10 29 OPM %32.6834.82 -46.2443.51 - PBDT10462.2911485.91 -9 55732.6543362.64 29 PBT5579.258240.46 -32 39954.0328892.47 38 NP4044.605915.12 -32 26715.7919945.26 34

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 10:47 IST

