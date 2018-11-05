Oil & Natural Gas Corpn standalone net profit rises 61.08% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 47.58% to Rs 27989.17 croreNet profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn rose 61.08% to Rs 8264.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 5130.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 47.58% to Rs 27989.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 18964.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales27989.1718964.85 48 OPM %51.7047.46 -PBDT16236.0310740.07 51 PBT12705.047234.29 76 NP8264.615130.74 61
