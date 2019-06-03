Olympia Industries standalone net profit declines 68.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 4.36% to Rs 28.53 croreNet profit of Olympia Industries declined 68.18% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 28.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.13% to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.35% to Rs 127.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 177.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales28.5329.83 -4 127.31177.68 -28 OPM %1.720.80 -0.022.00 - PBDT0.591.95 -70 2.864.14 -31 PBT0.451.65 -73 2.013.00 -33 NP0.351.10 -68 1.401.87 -25
