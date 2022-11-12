Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 259.78% to Rs 101.71 crore

Net profit of Olympia Industries rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 259.78% to Rs 101.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales101.7128.27 260 OPM %1.152.72 -PBDT0.530.39 36 PBT0.250.18 39 NP0.170.01 1600

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:11 IST

