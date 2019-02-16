Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 17.65% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 64.87% to Rs 52.89 croreNet profit of Olympia Industries rose 17.65% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 64.87% to Rs 52.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 32.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales52.8932.08 65 OPM %-2.383.65 -PBDT0.870.80 9 PBT0.630.52 21 NP0.400.34 18
